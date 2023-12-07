Obituary & Services: Robert Stanley Rhoades

Robert Stanley Rhoades, 81, of Des Moines, IA, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at a Des Moines, IA hospital.

He was born on February 2, 1942, in Des Moines, IA, the son of James Madison and Bertha (Richmond) Rhoades.

He married Charlene Sego on July 4, 1962. She preceded him in death on November 23, 2022.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ernest “Dusty,” Archie “Pete,” Kenneth, James, Daniel, Donald, Sherman, Harold, and Larry Rhoades; and sisters, Bertha Slight, Vern “Vernie” Rhoades, Marilyn Meyers, and Dorothy Philby.

Robert is survived by his son, Rob (Tammy) Rhoades; grandson, Shane Rhoades and family; granddaughter, Amber Whipp and family; seven great-grandchildren, and a sister, Cleta Johnston.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Early Cemetery, Mercer, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.