Obituary & Services: Robert Lee Gibson, Jr.

Robert Lee Gibson, Jr., 73, Princeton, MO passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home.

He was born on July 23, 1949, in Newtown, Missouri the son of Robert Lee, Sr., and Erma Virginia (Doolin) Gibson.

On June 10, 1972, he married Donna Jean Stice. She survives of the home.

Robert graduated from Ravanna High School in 1967 and served in the United States Navy. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Trenton, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Melody Rose England.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his brother, Michael (Joni) Gibson; two nieces; one nephew; his two dogs, Beau and Mordacai and many cousins.

Graveside Services and Burial with Military Rites will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 22 at the Deer Ridge Cemetery, Lewis County, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Memorials may be made to the Deer Ridge Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.