Obituary & Services: Robert Donald “Don” Cain

Robert Donald “Don” Cain, age 84 of Kearney, MO passed away Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron.

Robert was born on May 10, 1938, the son of Robert Odell and Ola Mae (Johnson) Cain in Harmony, NC. He grew up in Hickory, NC. Don served in the United States Air Force from May 31st, 1955, until his honorable discharge on October 28th, 1957. He married Nan (Rea) Wilson on December 22nd, 1977, in North Kansas City.

Don was a longtime drag racer and was inducted into the NHRA Hall of Fame and the High & Mighty Hall of Fame. Don also built street rods for many years. He worked for General Motors for 30 years at the Leeds Plant, retiring in 1988. Following retirement, he owned KC Street Rod Parts in North Kansas City until 2009. Don never knew a stranger; he could talk to anyone. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Cain; sister, Pearl Henderson, and grandson, Charlie “OK” Roe. He is survived by his wife Nan of the home; daughters, Brenda Riggs of Independence, MO, Donna Walker (Mike) of Blue Springs, MO, and Debbie Roe of Osborn, MO; grandchildren, Courtney Klenklen (Stephen) of Blue Springs, MO, Kyle Walker (Alyssa) of Blue Springs, MO, and Cody Roe (Jessica) of Kearney, MO; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Cayden, Conner, Ella, Eli, Ali, Beckham, and Asher.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cameron Veterans Home in care of the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 1 PM to 3 PM, Friday, April 14th, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.

Graveside services with Full Military Honors will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Friends may call after 9 AM, Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.

