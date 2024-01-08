Obituary & Services: Robert “Bob” Johnson

Robert “Bob” Johnson, aged 83, from Bethany, MO, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at a North Kansas City, MO hospital.

Bob was born in Hope, Indiana, on February 13, 1940, to Walter and Nora (Robinette) Johnson. He was a proud alumnus of Hope High School, graduating in 1958.

He continued his education at Purdue University and married his wife, Sharon, on August 24, 1969.

Bob was a successful entrepreneur, owning and operating various businesses, including a carpet store, a travel/tour company, and a yogurt shop. His dedication from 1972 to 2018 was notable for leading mission teams to Haiti.

One of his remarkable achievements was acquiring land in Haiti for the Mission of Hope and constructing a church there. In 1994, Bob had the chance to move to Bethany, Missouri, to manage Miracle Hills Ranch, a venture he cherished immensely.

Bob’s legacy is carried on by his wife of 54 years, Sharon; his children, Tricia (Mike) Spurling of Bethany, MO, Greg of Florida, Jason (Alicia) of Indiana, and Brad (Vanessa) of Texas; his grandchildren, Peyton (Morganne) Spurling, Braden, Lauren Spurling, Mya, Maggie, Morgan, and Mason Johnson, JD, Georgie (Mado) Gonzalez, Beau (Meg), and Jaima Johnson; and his siblings, Betty Johnson and Bill (Diane) Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, at the First Baptist Church, Bethany, MO, directed by Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The burial will follow at Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will welcome friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miracle Hills Ranch and/or Mission of Hope, c/o Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.