Obituary & Services: Ricky James Kinstler

Ricky James Kinstler, 70, of Rapid City, passed away on October 26, 2022, at Monument Hospital. Rick was born on April 19, 1952, to Kathleen (Mathis) and Carl Kinstler Jr. in Jackson County, Missouri.

He graduated in 1970 from Beaverton High School in Beaverton, Oregon.

Rick married Dierdre (DeeDee) Ritsue Ito in 1983, and their son Tyler was born in 1985.

He made a career working in the parts departments of various car dealerships and developed a fondness for Volvo. He lived in the states of Missouri, Oregon, Colorado, and South Dakota.

Sports were a significant part of Rick’s life. He began participating in baseball and hockey as a youth and attended hockey practices just a week before his passing. In his retirement, Rick became involved with the Rapid City Rush, attending practices and assisting with equipment.

Rick was a dedicated Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed working on his vehicles and motorcycles and loved driving through the hills and taking road trips.

Rick was a cherished friend, always ready to listen and offer help. He will be profoundly missed.

He is survived by his son Tyler, sister Connie, several close friends, and the Rush Hockey Team.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Kathleen, and his brother, Gary.

Graveside Memorial Services and Inurnment will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, at Payne Cemetery in Hatfield, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO.