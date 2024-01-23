Obituary & Services: Richard Loehr

Share To Your Social Network

Richard Loehr, age 71, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 22, 2024, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Richard was born the son of Curtis and Neola (Ratcliff) Loehr on September 29, 1952, in Somers, Iowa. He graduated from Floyd Valley High School in Alton, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Nancy Klein on June 15, 1990, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She survives of the home. Richard worked in management for Graves Food Service in Chillicothe for five years. He also worked for Advance Foods (Tyson) and Harkers Foodservice, accumulating nearly 50 years of experience in the food service industry.

Richard was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, and singing. He was an avid sports fan, especially of football, with his favorite teams being the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers.

Additional survivors include his children, Matt Loehr of Enid, Oklahoma; Ryan Loehr and his wife, Heather, of South Dakota; Randi Langel of LeMars, Iowa; Erin Loehr of Hinton, Iowa; Cathy Vonk and her husband, Dave, of Mountain Lake, Minnesota; Barb Argo of Orange City, Iowa; Bill Ruba and his wife, Amy, of Remsen, Iowa; Christy Metzger and her husband, Scott, of Chariton, Iowa; Bart Ruba of North Liberty, Iowa; and Charles Ruba of Green City, Missouri; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Curtis Loehr, Jr., of Jacksonville, Florida, and Russell Loehr and his wife, Belva, of San Diego, California; one sister-in-law, Ruth Loehr of Spencer, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Loehr; sister-in-law, Reta Loehr; mother-in-law, Melinda Klein; and several other brothers and sisters-in-law.

A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family’s choice and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

Related