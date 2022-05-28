Obituary & Services: Richard L. Ishmael

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Richard L. Ishmael, age 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Richard was born the son of William Claudie and Roberta Maxine (Searcy) Ishmael on August 19, 1947, in Trenton, Missouri. He was a 1965 graduate of Trenton High School. On November 15, 1968, he married Margaret Jordan in Wheeling, Missouri. She survives of the home. Richard was employed by Donaldson Company for over 35 years. His favorite hobbies included hunting, working on the farm, and spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret, of the home; one son, Chris Ishmael, and wife, Brenda, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Michelle Ishmael of Chillicothe, Missouri; one granddaughter, Arianna Rodriguez of Chillicothe, Missouri; one grandson, Preston Lee Ishmael of Chillicothe, Missouri; three sisters, Maxine Lisle of Trenton, Missouri, Deb Shafer of Chillicothe, Missouri and Diane Epperson of Cameron, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Eilene (Bowe) Ishmael, one brother, C. Eugene Gene” Ishmael, and one granddaughter Megan Marie Ishmael.

Graveside services will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Monday, May 30, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Green Hills Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.