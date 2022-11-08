Obituary & Services: Richard Anderson

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Richard Dave Anderson, age 85, a resident of Braymer, Missouri passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.

He was born the son of Thomas, II, and Juanita (Wilson) Anderson on May 1, 1937, in Braymer, Missouri. Richard married Myrna Del Litton on November 4, 1956. She preceded him in death on October 30, 1986. In March of 1991, he married Sharon Ethridge, who survives in Blue Springs, Missouri. Richard was an entrepreneur. He owned and operated Anderson’s Painting and Decorating, Rich’s Steak House and Lounge, Belton, Missouri, Country Café at Benjamin Stables, Kansas City, Missouri, Family Tree Restaurant, Carrollton, Missouri, Busy Bee Café, in both Braymer, Missouri and Norborne, Missouri, and the Bobcat Den, Braymer, Missouri. In addition to being a restaurateur, he was an over-the-road truck driver for a time. He was a former President of the Braymer Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Lions Club, and a square dance caller. He enjoyed birdwatching, traveling, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie Hicks, and husband, Jerry of Braymer, Missouri; grandchildren, Mandy Whitington and husband, Mike of Braymer, Missouri, and David Hicks of Tyler, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Makayla, Michael, Mason, and Maliyah Whitington of Braymer, Missouri; two brothers, Clithro Anderson, and wife, Grace of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Tom Anderson and wife, Marilyn of California; one sister, Betty Sue Yuille of Kearney, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Myrna Anderson; brothers, Lee, Mayo, Mace, Charles, and Bob; and two sisters, Shirley Petty and Infant, Nancy Anderson.

Funeral Services will be held at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 2:00 until service time at 3:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.