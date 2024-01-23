Obituary & Services: Rex Wayne Teel

Rex Wayne Teel, at the age of 99 years, 7 months old, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on January 21, 2024.

Wayne was born on June 8, 1924, to the late James Teel and Eva Burton Teel in Gallatin, MO. He was the youngest of three children. His brother JD Teel and sister Lois Wilson preceded him in death.

Wayne was educated in the Jameson School District in Jameson, Missouri, where he completed the 11th grade.

On February 25, 1943, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Wayne was inducted into the United States Army. He went into active service on March 5, 1943, where he served as a Medium Tank Crewman. Serving in the Rhineland Campaign, the Ardennes Campaign, also known as the Battle of the Bulge, the Central Europe Campaign, and the North France Campaign, during World War II. He earned four Bronze Stars as well as a Good Conduct Medal. He was discharged on January 11, 1946.

On July 22, 1947, Wayne married Ruby Creekmore at the Gallatin Methodist Church. To that union, nine children were born: Jimmy Wayne, Sandra Kay, Mickey Allene, Barbara Lynn, Rickie Lee, Janet Sue, Donald Rex, Debra Ann, and Terry Alan.

Wayne and Ruby made their home in Gallatin. Together they enjoyed traveling to California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, and Colorado.

Wayne worked in numerous service positions within the community, delivering propane, spreading anhydrous, fertilizer, and lime to area farms, and making lifelong friends and acquaintances. Wayne and Ruby also owned and operated Southside Tavern and the Hamilton Tavern for several years. He was never one to pass up a poker table or you could often find him participating in a family card game during the holidays. A cup of coffee and anything chocolate could often be found within reach.

Wayne enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Kansas City Chiefs, and John Wayne on television. Perhaps one of his and Ruby’s favorite pastimes was watching their grandchildren dirt track race locally. Wayne was one of the biggest fans and supporters of the 99.7 driven by Jason Estes, the 18 driven by Richard Moulton, and the 18M driven by Chase Moulton.

Wayne never wavered when it came to being there for his family.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, James and Eva; brother JD; sister Lois; wife of 74 years, Ruby; children, Jimmy, Sandy, Mickey, Barbara, Rickie, and Janet; grandchildren Shamus Lee and Greg Worthey.

Wayne is survived by sons Donald and Terry of Gallatin, MO, and daughter Debbie, of Albany, MO. Grandchildren Kristy (Keith) Vunesky of Nixa, MO; Ron Dickson of Gallatin, MO; Lisa Tolen of Gallatin, MO; Shalena Gibson of Gallatin, MO; Richard (Courtney) Moulton of Winston, MO; Eric Moulton of Frisco, Texas; Randy Worthey of Gallatin, MO; Albert Teel of Texas; Brandi Teel of Texas; Jason (Trisha) Estes of Winston, MO; Chanda (Steven) Woods of Junction City, KS; Dustin Teel of Cameron, MO; Derrick Teel of Gallatin, MO; Dannette (Todd) Peterson of Trenton, MO; Jamie (Jeff) Booher of Albany, MO; and Misty (Dirk) Robinson of Chillicothe, MO. He also leaves behind 36 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League in care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 26, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. There is no scheduled family visitation. Friends may call after 9 a.m., Friday at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117