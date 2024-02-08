Obituary & Services: Rebekah “Becky” Jean Hamill

Share To Your Social Network

Rebekah “Becky” Jean Hamill, 70, of Williamsburg, Kansas, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024, at her home.

Becky was born on February 9, 1953, in California, Missouri, to Robert “Bob” and Cynthia (Oswald) Hayes. Being from a military family, Rebekah moved around a lot as a kid, but spent most of her time in the Kansas City and Garnett, Kansas area. She later received her CNA Certification and went into nursing. In 1993 she moved back to Milan and was the Supervisor of Cleaning at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2008. She then moved back to Kansas.

Becky is survived by three daughters: Jamie Whalen (Jeff Myers) of Eudora, KS, Ashley Fritts of Williamsburg, KS, and Amanda Moore (Isacc Sidebottom) of Lebo, KS; grandchildren, Joshua Hayes, Justin Hayes, Brianna Reney, Brandon Warner, Brayden Jones, Emily Hayes, Kensy Howell, Riley Howell, Madison Farris and Adrianna Hayes; great grandchildren, Avalina Wadkins and Joshua Hayes Jr.; two sisters, Debbie (Richard) Nickell of Liberty, MO and Sharon Hayes of Williamsburg, KS; brothers, Mike (Nancy) Hayes of Columbia, MO and Danny Slater of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Becky is preceded in death by: Her parents, a daughter, Tracy Hayes; brothers, Leon Hayes, and Gary Hayes; and a sister, Sherry McHardie.

Funeral services for Becky will be held 12:00 PM, Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan. A visitation is scheduled for 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday evening, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

