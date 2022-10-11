Obituary & Services: Rebecca S. (Carter) Wynne

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mrs. Rebecca S. Wynne, 54, a resident of Lincoln, Nebraska died at 3:04 P.M., Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Bryan Health East Hospital, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial of Cremains will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri.

Mrs. Wynne was born August 5, 1968, in Brookfield, Missouri the daughter of Gary and Marjorie Louise Curtis Carter.

On February 28, 2004, she was married to Tony Wynne in Brookfield, Missouri.

Her survivors include her husband Tony, of the home; three children Trenton Wynne of the home, Jessica Sego, Lincoln, Nebraska, Andrew Sego and wife Tisha, Marceline, Missouri; her mother Marjorie Carter, Lincoln, Nebraska; two grandchildren Evie Sego, Xavier Nakachew, both of Lincoln, Nebraska; one sister Mary Belcher and husband Daryl, Carson City, Nevada; her mother-in-law Roberta Sayer, Galt, Missouri; one brother-in-law Terry Wynne and wife Diane, Galt, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, her grandmother Wilma Curtis and one aunt Theresa Curtis.