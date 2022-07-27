Obituary & Services: Rebecca J. Morton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Rebecca J. Morton 69, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 5:33 A.M., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 29, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery northwest of Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the mortuary.

Memorials to either Green Hills Animal Shelter or Jewett Norris Library may be left with the mortuary.

Ms. Morton was born June 24, 1953, in Trenton, Missouri the daughter of Sonny and Willa Jean Beverlin Ellis. Before retiring she was employed as a cook at several area restaurants including Lakeview and Belle’s Café both in Trenton.

Her survivors include her daughter Amy Morton, Trenton, Missouri, and one nephew Jeffrey Van Hoozer and his wife Rachael, Ava, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Barbara Ellis, one sister Susie Beverlin, one cousin Tonya Barrett and her great grandparents Elbert and Lulu Ellis.