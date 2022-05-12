Obituary Services: Rebecca (Becky) Ann Drummond

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

After a difficult battle with dementia, Rebecca Ann (Allen) Drummond, 81, passed peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville, Missouri.

Becky was born in Unionville, Missouri, on March 15, 1941, the daughter of Perry and Helen (Roberts) Allen. She was a much-loved member of the First Baptist Church in Unionville and dedicated her life to the Lord. Being widowed at the age of 21, Becky raised her two girls in Unionville. She always loved her church and had fond memories of taking care of the little ones in the nursery at church. Becky worked for several years at the Putnam County Care Center. She had a bright smile and a beautiful spirit.

Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Denton Drummond, her mother and father, and a brother, Kenneth (Sammy) Allen. She leaves behind two daughters, Deborah Lynn Drummond of Columbia, Missouri, and Patricia Ann (Drummond) Murchie, and her husband Warren Paul Murchie of Brisbane, Australia. She also leaves behind her much-loved companion Ralph Wilcox who was always by her side. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial services for Becky will be at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. There will be no visitation. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Unionville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made payable to either the Putnam County Care Center or the First Baptist Church in Unionville and entrusted with Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.