Obituary & Services: Randall Wesley Dell

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Randall Wesley Dell, age 70, on Dec. 16, 2023. A beloved son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Randall was born on Dec. 2, 1953, in Trenton, Missouri, to Earl Lee Dell and Lois Bojanowski. He spent his early years in Chicago, IL, and Trenton. A proud veteran, Randall served as a medical specialist in the US Army. He later pursued his passion in the automotive industry, receiving advanced training from Lincoln Motor Company and Volkswagen Automotives. His skills in restoring classic and American muscle cars left a lasting impact on enthusiasts.

Survived by daughters Maranda, Megan, and Shelby Dell; grandsons Ayden and Noah Dell; sister Patty Brenc; brothers Earl Dell, Mark Bojanowski, and Bob Towmbly; and brother-in-law Edward Lenz, Randall was a cherished family member. He is preceded in death by parents Earl and Lois, daughter Erica Dell, and sister Earlena Lenz.

Remembered for his service, dedication to his craft, and unconditional love, Randall’s memory will continue to bless those who knew him.

A memorial service to celebrate Randall’s life is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Slater-Neal Funeral Home in Trenton, MO. Friends and family are invited to honor his life and legacy.