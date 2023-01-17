Obituary & Services: Randall Huffstutter

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Randall Huffstutter, 64, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 1:57 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Belton Regional Medical Center, Belton, Missouri.

A Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri.

Mr. Huffstutter was born August 29, 1958, in Trenton, Missouri the son of George S. and Betty A. Stiner Huffstutter. He graduated from Trenton High School in 1976. He was employed before retiring at the former ConAgra Foods of Trenton, Missouri. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, playing his guitar, gardening, and spending time with his family.

On June 26, 1985, he was married to Debra Lynn Moore in Kansas City, Missouri.

His survivors include his wife Debra of the home; one son Jason Huffstutter, Kansas City, Missouri; one step-son Jason Lowrey and wife Shannon, Houston, Texas; his mother Betty Huffstutter, Trenton, Missouri; one brother Gerald Huffstutter and companion Kim Randolph, Trenton, Missouri; five grandchildren Chloe, Ella, Aubree, Alivia, Ava; one great-grandchild Violet; his very special friend Sly his dog; and lots of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

