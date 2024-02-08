Obituary & Services: Phylis Jean Lunsford

Share To Your Social Network

Phylis Jean Lunsford, 80, of Green City, Missouri, died peacefully at Boone County Medical Center on Tuesday, February 6th, surrounded by family and listening to Alan Jackson.

She was born in Unionville Missouri in 1943 to Herbert Webb and Cleo (Lessey) Webb, and was the only girl, amongst 3 brothers. Phylis graduated from Unionville High School before attending secretary school in Kansas City, Missouri. Phylis was united in marriage to Harold Eugene Lunsford on July 24th, 1966. Together they had 4 beautiful children, who gave them 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was a rural mail carrier for 20+ years, Phylis was wonderful at her job and loved by the many homes on her route. She also played the role of a pastor’s wife to Gene, with their ministry together spanning 32 years.

Phylis was known in the community for her vivacious sense of humor, quick wit, and very vocal commentary at Green City Gopher sports games, particularly basketball. She was an avid Chicago Bulls fan during the Michael Jordan era, never missing a game. Phylis loved to watch Hallmark Christmas movies year-round and had an avid passion for gardening. Being a grandmother was her great joy, chasing even her great-grandchildren around the house whenever she could, just to hear their laughter.

Phylis was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Cleo, her son Dale Lee Lunsford, her brother James Webb, and her brother Michael Webb. She is survived by her husband, Gene Lunsford, of the home; her children, Debbie Lunsford McClure, Doug (Amanda) Lunsford, and Darin (Megan) Lunsford; her grandchildren, MacKenzie (Randall) Hubbard, Dalton McClure, Marshall Lunsford, Maddie Lunsford, Brody Lunsford, and Kasey Lunsford; her great-grandchildren Waylon and Declan Hubbard; one brother, Bob (Wilma) Webb; and too many honorary sons/daughters/sisters/brothers/grandkids and close friends to count.

Funeral services for Phylis will be held at 3:30 PM, Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, East of Green City. A visitation is scheduled for one hour before the service, starting at 2:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ministerial Alliance in Green City.

