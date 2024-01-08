Obituary & Services: Philip M. Daniels

Philip M. Daniels, 72, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away at 3:54 a.m., Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Pearls II Eden for Elders in Princeton, Missouri.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Rural Dale Baptist Church, located east of Trenton, Missouri. Family visitation is set for Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorials in honor of Mr. Daniels can be made to Rural Dale Baptist Church and left with Slater-Neal Funeral Home, 813 Custer St., Trenton, Missouri 64683.

Mr. Daniels was born December 4, 1951, in Trenton, Missouri, the son of John Anderson and Dora Emma Pearson Daniels. He married Lynn Powell on November 11, 1969, in Upshur County, Texas.

Philip graduated from Trenton High School in 1969. After high school, he worked at the filling station in Brimson, Missouri, drove delivery trucks for Barnes Greenhouse in Trenton, and attended Trenton Junior College. He married his high school sweetheart, Lynn Powell, and they were blessed with their first son, John, in June of 1970, followed five years later by their second son, Clint. Philip was subsequently hired as the Park Superintendent for the City of Trenton. For the next decade, he was committed to the job and Trenton enjoyed beautiful parks and athletic fields. Under his guidance, young people in Trenton had access to well-organized programs in baseball, softball, flag football, and even soccer. Adults participated in volleyball leagues in the Rock Barn. Following his tenure as Park Supt., Phil was a construction worker for MBM Construction Company. He then took a position with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, where he was involved with many initiatives to increase economic growth throughout the Green Hills area. He later took a job at the Western Missouri Correctional Facility in Cameron, advancing from Corrections Officer to Probation and Parole Officer. It was this role that he held in the Grundy County area until his retirement. Phil was recognized for his fair and respectful approach, taking his clients’ success to heart.

His many hobbies included his coin and antique fishing lure collections, hunting, fishing, and watching sports. He was heavily involved in the beginnings of the Trenton Youth Wrestling Club, coached traveling baseball teams, and was an assistant coach for the Trenton Blue Jays. Philip was a longtime member of Rural Dale Baptist Church where he served as Head Deacon and music leader at different times over the years.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn, at their home; two sons, Charles John Daniels and his wife Teresa of Richmond, Missouri, and Clint Daniels and his wife Barbara of Grain Valley, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Megan Greer and her husband Josh, Emma Daniels, Josie Daniels, Mattie Daniels, Jacob Daniels, Charley Daniels, Aaron Scott and his wife Ashly; and five great-grandchildren, Rowyn and Logan Greer, Lilith, Steven, and Arabella Scott.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Marie Waits, Virginia Rudd, and Ruthie Ward, and one brother John Robert Daniels.