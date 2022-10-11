Obituary & Services: Phil Graber

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Phil Graber – age 63 of Jamesport, MO, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, October 9th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Phil was born on March 13, 1959, the son of Jacob R. and Anna (Knepp) Graber in Hicksville, Ohio. He married Rosie Yoder on March 31st, 1981, in Jamesport, MO. He was a member of Berean Community Church in Wilmot, Ohio. Throughout his life, he lived in Ohio, Texas, Missouri, and Kansas. He loved his family, especially his grandkids. Phil was a generous man who loved to travel, fish for catfish, and had a great sense of humor. Phil enjoyed singing and listening to music. Most of all Phil loved his Lord and his wife. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Graber; daughter, Kathryn Yutzy, and her baby Steven; and stepmother, Katie Graber. He is survived by his wife, Rosie Graber of Jamesport, MO; children, Allen Graber (Irene) of Powell, WY, Anna Graber of Gilman City, MO, Katie Graber (Edwin Hostetler) of Jamesport, MO, Ruby Chupp (Paul) of Sugarcreek, OH, Becky Miller (Kenneth) of Garnett, KS, Karen Borntreger (Felty) of Jamesport, MO, Irvin Graber (Rebekah) of Garnett, KS, and Wilma Marshall (Joel) of Bethany, MO; 43 grandchildren; his father, Jacob R. Graber (Lydia) of Jamesport, MO; 7 brothers and 8 sisters; son-in-law, Reuben Yutzy (Hannah) of Dundee, OH; and many nieces and nephews, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Rosie Graber in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at The Spillman Center in Jamesport. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM the evening prior, also at the Spillman Center. Burial will follow the services at Shelburne Baptist Church Cemetery, near Trenton.