Obituary & Services: Peggy Jane Stokes

Peggy Jane Stokes, age 71 of Lathrop, MO passed away Friday evening, June 2, 2023, at her home in Lathrop surrounded by family.

Peggy was born on January 18, 1952, the daughter of Fredrick Clinton and Patricia Busey (Fitzgibbon) Maness in Kansas City, MO. She was a 1970 graduate of Liberty High School and married James Robert Stokes on June 10, 1970. For 47 years she called Lathrop, Missouri home where she remained active in the community. She was a leader in the Boys and Girls Scouting community, 96-98 Lathrop Mule Booster, 98 Women Service and Social Club, and in 2007 joined Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Auxiliary. Peggy had a love for art, most notably the Lathrop Football Field Mural, as well as a love for music.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, David Joseph Maness, and Mark Fitzgibbon Maness. She is survived by her husband Jim of the home; four children, Sasha Renee Stokes, James Robert Stokes Jr. (Melissa), Jason Trevor Stokes (Theresa), and Nathaniel Garrett Stokes (Erin); five grandchildren, Eric James Stokes, Emily Rae Stokes, Lucas Trenton Stokes, Jaxon Trevor Stokes, and Stella Jane Stokes; other extended family members also survive.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Dementia Society of America or Crossroads Hospice in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 2 PM, June 24, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one hour before the service (1 PM) at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop, MO. (816) 740-4658.

