Obituary & Services: Peggy Ann Kirby

Share To Your Social Network

Peggy Ann Kirby, 87, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 12:37 A.M., Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Rural Dale Baptist Church east of Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Rural Dale Cemetery.

Family visitation will be held Saturday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the church.

Open visitation will be held Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rural Dale Cemetery and they may be left with the Resthaven mortuary.

Peggy was born September 29, 1936, in Pollock, Missouri the daughter of Glenn and Mabel Riley Robinson. She graduated from Trenton High School. She worked as a cook for Trenton High School and then started in the insurance business starting the Callen and Kirby Insurance in 1985, later changing to Kirby Insurance.

On October 17, 1954 she was married to Warren Kirby at Trenton, Missouri.

Her survivors include her husband Warren of the home, one daughter Gwen Hamilton and husband Donnie, Cameron, Missouri; one son Glen Kirby and wife Val, Trenton, Missouri; four grandchildren Tiffany Williams and husband Chase, Fairhope, Alabama, Jared Hamilton and Mikayla, Cameron, Missouri, Emily Walker and husband Travis, Cameron, Missouri, Adam Kirby, Bonn, Germany; five great-grandchildren Wade Walker, Waverly Walker, Calvin Williams, Adelaide Williams, and Warren Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Dale Robinson.

Related