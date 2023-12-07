Obituary & Services: Peggy Ann Kinion (Sterling)

Peggy Ann Kinion (Sterling), 87, of Trenton, went to be with the Lord on December 4th, 2023. Peggy was born on November 3rd, 1936 to the late Jennie McCann and Ernest Sterling. She was a loving and caring mother, sister and friend. Peggy will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Peggy is survived by her son Michael R. Jones and wife Denise of Trenton, her sister Laverna Wilson of Independence, MO, and her brother Kenneth Sterling and wife Rena of Fresno, CA. She is also survived by five grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by five brothers, Raymond, Vernon, Bobby, Charles, and Edward Sterling, and two sisters, Mary Marriott, and Annabelle Martinez.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 10th from 6-7 pm at the Slater-Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. The funeral services will take place Monday, December 11th at 1pm, also at Slater-Neal funeral chapel. Interment will be at the Edinburg Cemetery.