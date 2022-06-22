Obituary & Services: Paula Suzanne Miller

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Paula Suzanne Miller, age 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri.

Paula was born the daughter of Paul Maston and Mildred Lavonne (Dockery) Henderson on September 7, 1947, in Trenton, Missouri. She was united in marriage to David Miller on August 26, 1988, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as an activity director for Fountains Corp, Indiana Hills, and John Knox Village. Paula was a member of the Adams Association of Activity Directors and served as past president of the National Association of Activity Professionals. She was an avid crafter, and enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and making flower arrangements. Paula loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, planning themed parties, taking nursing home residents out on excursions, and traveling with her husband, David.

Survivors include her husband, David Miller of the home; one daughter, Lori Parkey and husband Jeff of Chillicothe, Missouri; two sons, Jim Frey and wife Kim of Kansas City, Missouri, and Paul Frey and wife Tina of Brookfield, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Megan Taylor and husband Nathan, Misty Griffin, and fiancé Josh Weaver, Alex Wright, Kelsey Frey and fiancé Chris Gomez, Alesa Kreutzer and husband Cody, Justin Frey, Jeremy Frey, and Jyssica Wright; three great-grandchildren, Hunter Griffin, Kamden Gomez, and McCoy Kreutzer; one brother, David Henderson and wife Donna of Trenton, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three great-grandchildren, Finn Lee Griffin, Nash Miller Kreutzer, and Hudson Kai Weaver.

A cremation was held. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Princeton Cemetery in Princeton, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.