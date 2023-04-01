Obituary & Services: Paula A. Woodford

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Paula A. Woodford, 63, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at a St. Joseph, MO hospital.

She was born on July 14, 1959, in Independence, Missouri the daughter of Paul and Trixie (Cook) Willard.

On July 1, 2000, she married Patrick Woodford in Bethany, Missouri. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Jessica Sanders.

In addition to her husband, Paula is survived by her daughters, Faith Eads and Christian (Chris) Carter; step-daughter, Emily M. (Linda) Lingle; grandchildren, Dreven S.W. Kern (Ceightlyn), Austin N. Eads, Hailey J. Carter (Cade), Taylor S. Eads (Gage), Kennedy B. Carter, Tristan A. Eads, Bently A. Carter, Anderson J. Lingle, and great-grandchild, Paxten C.W. Kern.

Paula has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Private Family Inurnment will be held at Pilot Grove #1 Cemetery, Gilman City, MO at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Paula Woodford Memorial Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related