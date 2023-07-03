Obituary & Services: Paul Leman Prim

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Paul Leman Prim, 76 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Milan Health Care Center in Milan.

Paul was born September 1, 1946, to Herbert Joseph Bismark Prim and Ella Mae (Livingston) Prim, they preceded him in death. Over the years Paul worked odd jobs and mowed lawns. He had an Honorary Degree from Milan C-II High School and he was an avid Milan Wildcat fan. He is survived by many cousins and close friends.

Funeral services for Paul will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at the Thompson Cemetery, Northeast of Green City. A visitation is scheduled for one hour before the service, starting at 1:00 PM.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Thompson Cemetery.

