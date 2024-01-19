Obituary & Services: Paul Hollingsworth

Share To Your Social Network

Paul Hollingsworth, a 72-year-old Spickard resident, passed away at 8:07 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

Paul Dean Hollingsworth was born on May 6, 1951, in Moberly, MO, to Kenneth Lynn and Mary (Wills) Hollingsworth. He graduated from Paris High School. On May 15, 1970, he married Victoria Sue Jones in Paris, MO. In 1982, they moved to Trenton, MO, where he worked for Missouri Public Service (Aquila) until his retirement.

An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Paul loved sharing hunting stories, fishing, and hunting with his children, grandchildren, and friends. He also enjoyed sports, playing on many fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball teams. Attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events was one of his greatest joys. He was a Jaycees and the Trenton Elk’s Lodge member and an active member and steward of the IBEW Union. Known for his boyish smile and charm, Paul was a beloved storyteller, always leaving his audience with a little knowledge. He took great pride in being a father, cherishing his role and his four children. His children and others regarded him as an exemplary man, always there for them, teaching them to cherish life, stand for their beliefs, and love wholeheartedly. He was truly one of a kind.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Vicki, of the home; daughter, Celeste Hignutt and husband Heath of Trenton, MO; sons, Chance Hollingsworth and wife Melissa, Casey Hollingsworth, and wife Tasha, both of St. Joseph, MO; seven grandchildren: Trakor, Timberlon, Coltyn, Connor, Caysen, Letty, and Cree Hollingsworth; and a nephew, Jim Hollingsworth of Vermont.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gary Hollingsworth; and son, Blair Hollingsworth.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Paris, MO, with Reverend Elaine Kutz officiating. A celebration of life will follow at the Hoof in Madison, MO, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. An additional celebration of life will be held in Trenton, MO, at a later date with the location to be determined.

Honorary Pallbearers: Sonny Ketchum, Pat Kelly, Dennis (Hoot) Hollingsworth, Gary (Stu) Stuart, Richard Bates, Bill (Fox) Reynolds.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe County Cancer Supporters.

Related