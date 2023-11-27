Obituary & Services: Patrick “Pat” Isaac Laffey

Patrick “Pat” Isaac Laffey, aged 86, a lifelong resident and farmer of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at his farm near Jamesport, Missouri.

Born on December 1, 1936, in Jamesport, to Grover and Ella (James) Laffey, Pat was a proud 1954 graduate of Jamesport Tri-County High School. His educational journey continued at Trenton Junior College. A lifelong advocate of agriculture, Pat was an active member of the Jamesport FFA and purchased his first farm at the age of 18. His career in farming spanned decades, focusing on row crops and livestock. In his early years, he also worked as a seed salesman.

Pat’s interests extended beyond farming. He was an avid CB radio enthusiast, connecting with people globally. His other hobbies included wood carving, photography, hunting, and fly fishing. A highlight of his year was the trout fishing opening day at Bennet Springs. He cherished the friendships he formed with his Amish neighbors and had a wide circle of friends, with his dog, Tod, being his closest companion.

He is survived by his sons, Kevin Laffey and his wife, Cindy, of Overland Park, Kansas, and John Laffey and his wife, Kendra, of Maryville, Missouri; daughters, Lisa Bowman of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Teresa Reiter Guebert and her husband, Jeff, of Wichita, Kansas; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Campbell of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. His parents, two brothers, and four sisters preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Jamesport, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe will accept visitors on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from noon to 6:00 p.m. The burial will take place at Snidow Cemetery in Chillicothe. Memorial contributions in honor of Pat can be made to the Jamesport FFA and sent to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.