Obituary & Services: Patricia Ann (Baughman) Stelzer

Patricia Ann Stelzer, Trenton, Missouri who was born November 19th, 1951 was invited to be with her Lord on December 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry Eugene and Sophia Barbara (Rajs) Baughman.

She loved her entire family, she worried about them, she rooted for them, protected them, and always kept on loving them. Forty-nine years ago, she began a journey that she never dreamed of. In 1973 she married Wilbur Lee Stelzer, the absolute love of her life. From there they encountered many successes and failures. From Ohio to Missouri, their dreams eventually came true. Steadfast, diligent, prudent, and compassionate she devoted her life to her faith, her husband, and her family.

Together they had two children, Jennifer Lynn Myers and Benjamin Charles Stelzer. She taught them dignity and hard work, but most of all love and forgiveness, and faith.

She adored her granddaughters, Claire and Grace. Teaching them about her faith and preparedness for the generations to come.

Her siblings were her best friends. Each had their own special bond with “Patty”. It was loud and joyful whenever they were together.

She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, especially Chad, Erin, Jacob, and Dylan, who spent their annual family vacation on the farm.

Patricia welcomed all to the farm and took every opportunity to share her love of God and being a steward of the land.

Patricia Ann was truly the real meaning of daughter, wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She was also a genuine friend to all who were blessed to meet her. She especially loved her neighbors and wonderful friends at the YMCA in Chillicothe.

71 years of love, laughter, and tears.

Patricia Ann Stelzer is survived by her loving husband Wilbur Lee Stelzer. Her children, are Jennifer Lynn Myers and Benjamin Charles Stelzer (Mika). Four grandchildren, Claire Elizabeth Myers, Grace Madeline Myers, Benjamin Cole Stelzer, and Mikael Jean Stelzer. Her siblings are David Baughman, Linda Birkes, and Karl Baughman.

Special thanks and appreciation to the Saint Luke’s Hospice of Chillicothe for their support and care.

Family visitation will be held Monday, January 2, 2023, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri.

Memorial donations may be made to the YMCA of Chillicothe Missouri and left with the mortuary.

