Obituary & Services: Opal Bernice Hoerrmann

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Opal Bernice Hoerrmann, 87, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 5th, 2023, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, Missouri.

Opal was born in Purdin, Missouri on October 14, 1935, to Otto and Rose (Harbourn) Hill. Opal grew up in the Linneus area, later graduating from Green City High School. On December 31, 1951, Opal married Karol Gene Hoerrmann and 8 children were born to this marriage, seven sons; Kary(Mary) Hoerrmann of Milan, Missouri, Kelvin Hoerrmann of Kirksville, Missouri, Kale Hoerrmann (Melanie) of Mercer, Missouri, Karlos(Sherry) Hoerrmann of Browning, Missouri, Kris Hoerrmann of Milan, Kendall(Carla) of Linneus, Missouri, Kenton Hoerrmann of Browning, Missouri, 22 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and 2 nephews. Opal was preceded by her parents, a daughter, Kathleen Dena-Rose Hoerrmann, one brother, Ernie Hill, and a longtime companion, Warren Wilson.

Opal was a homemaker while raising her family. After the kids were grown, she worked in the Registrar’s Office for 27 years at Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University) until her retirement. Opal and Warren loved to travel, visiting Alaska, and taking bus tours across the country. She loved to play bluegrass music and often volunteered at the Hospital, Village 76, and Twin Pines nursing home where she would play her cello and help serve food. Opal was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kirksville, Missouri. She most of all loved spending time with all her children and grandchildren.

Funeral services for Opal will be held at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Green City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Green City Cemetery.

Related