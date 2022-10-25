Obituary & Services: Opal A. (Nigh) Griffin

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Opal Griffin, an 86-year-old former Trenton resident, passed away at 6:20 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022, at The Baptist Home in Chillicothe.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. There will be a visitation from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday. Memorial donations are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation and may be left with or mailed to the mortuary.

Opal Arlene Griffin was born September 20, 1936, in Modena, MO to Clell Edward and Edith Vina (McCloud) Nigh. She graduated from Princeton High School with the class of 1954. On April 18, 1954, she was united in marriage to R. Wayne Griffin. Opal worked as a clerk for Moore’s Paint Store and then as a secretary for her husband’s rock-hauling business. She loved quilting and crafts and enjoyed working on family genealogy. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Trenton.

Surviving relatives include her daughter Toreca Napton and husband Philip of Drexel, MO, a brother Doyle Nigh and wife Nadine of Bethany, MO, sister-in-law Vera Griffin of Trenton, brother-in-law Bill Michael of Chillicothe, MO, grandchildren Clint Napton and wife Cathy and Brett Napton and wife Jessica, and great grandchildren Shane, Megan, Caitlin, Ryan, and Cale.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Mark Griffin, sisters Deloris Ludwig and Doretha Michael, and a granddaughter Brandie Shields