Obituary & Services: Norma Reaves

Norma Reaves, 82, Princeton, MO passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home.

She was born on March 28, 1940, in Mercer, Missouri the daughter of Carl Wilbur and Belva Phae (Higdon) Day.

On August 18, 1967, she married Raymond Eugene Reaves. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1987.

Norma was a graduate of Lineville High School in 1959. She loved crocheting, the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Hawkeyes, bible study, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Lineville Baptist Church.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sonja Reaves; brothers, David and Ron Day, and sisters, Betty Byers and Barb Stark.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Robin Reaves, Urbandale, IA; sons, Lance Reaves, Urbandale, IA, and Kevin Reaves Princeton, MO; honorary daughter, Cindy Clements, Cedar Rapids, IA; grandchildren, Jordan, Caitlin, and Brooklyn; great-grandchildren, Avalyn, Essiemarie, Benjamin, Mikal, and Allison; sister, Lavatis (Phillip) Hamilton, Lineville, IA and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21 in Evergreen Cemetery, Lineville, IA under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Friends may call from 9:30-10:00 a.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Memorials may be made to Evergreen Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.