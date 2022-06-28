Obituary & Services: Norma June Pittsenbarger

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Norma June Pittsenbarger, 88, Bethany, MO passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at an Albany, MO hospital.

She was born on June 3, 1934, in Martinsville, MO the daughter of Alva Lewis and Roxie (Turner) Groves.

She married Marion Barker in 1952, and they had three daughters together. She married Jimmie Rex Pittsenbarger in 1982 and became stepmother to five children. In 1998, she met Lowell “Buster” Foley whom she has spent the last 24 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Connie Barker Weary; brothers, Donald, Wilbur, and Jim Groves, and sisters, Maxine Parman and Madeline Hickman.

Norma is survived by her partner, Buster Foley; daughters, Jodi Barker, Kansas City, MO, and Tamie Barker, Bethany, MO; brother, Larry (Janice) Groves, Bethany, MO; Buster’s daughter, Lisa Evers, Turin, IA; grandchildren, Frank Weary, Amanda Shepherd, Jade Weary, Brett Wideman, Shelby McGenney, Lacey Brown, Makayle Crabtree; Buster’s grandchildren, Chris White, Alexis Trapani, Jesse White, and Haley Evers and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Miriam Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.