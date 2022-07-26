Obituary & Services: Nina May Ragan

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Nina May Ragan, 91, Mercer, MO passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home.

She was born on July 23, 1931, to Gene and Violet (Groves) Umphfleet. She had two brothers, Larry Dale and Leland, and one sister, Avis. Nina graduated from Princeton High School as valedictorian of her class and went on to Trenton to work.

In September of 1949, she married Maynard Franklin Ragan in Trenton, Missouri. Together they had Patty, Paul, Phyllis, and Michael. In 1963 they purchased Graham’s Grocery in Mercer and it became Ragan’s Grocery. After Maynard’s unexpected death in 1970, Nina continued to run the store with the help of family and many loyal employees, including Kip Houk who became like another son, and Myron Moore whom people often assumed she was married to, although she was always quick to correct that misconception. During those 47 years, three generations of kids and grandkids worked stocking shelves and sacking groceries. She helped many people as she never turned a family away who needed groceries. Many stories could be told of how she let people charge groceries until they had money later or were able to work the groceries off. She rarely took a day off as many prom pictures, Halloween photographs, and many other special occasions were spent around the cash register. The only days she took off were for garage sales, church, and family Sunday dinner. After she sold the grocery store, she continued to work for six years for the new owners as she transitioned into retirement.

Nina was a member of the Mercer Assembly of God Church, she was a former member of Beta Sigma Phi Mercer chapter, and she was nominated as the Mercer Homecoming Grand Marshall.

In retirement, Nina enjoyed gardening, flowers, helping Paul with the horses, making and collecting dolls, quilting, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Ragan; her parents; son, Paul Ragan and granddaughter, C.J. Marie Chapman.

Nina is survived by her children, Patty (Terry) Puffer, Phyllis Johnson, and Mike (Billie) Ragan. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 1 at the Mercer Assembly of God Church, Mercer, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.