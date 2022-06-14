Obituary & Services: Nina “June” Sowder

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Nina “June” Sowder, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

June was born the daughter of Everett Otto and Helen Dora (Hedrick) Billups on June 12, 1925, in Mendon, Missouri. She was a 1943 graduate of Brunswick High School. She was united in marriage to Raymond Lee Sowder on September 22, 1962, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2012. June worked as a machine operator at Boss Glove Factory in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She then worked for the Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. June enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards, camping, cooking, baking, and Bluegrass music. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Judy Fairchild and husband David of Chillicothe, Missouri, Connie Jones and husband Bill of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Patricia Smith of Chula, Missouri; one stepdaughter, Katherine Louise Brockmeier and husband Dick of Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Wally and Kelly Fairchild, Sully and Kylie Fairchild, Sam Fairchild and Alexis Williams, Amy and Kris Kelsey, Abby and Chad Smith, Bill Smith, and Gabe and Tina Jones; great-grandchildren, Harlie Jones and Lake Crowe, Hallie Jones, Gracie, Maggie, Allie, and Leo Kelsey, Bo, Lexy, Tilly, and Huck Smith, and Rory and Poppy Fairchild; two step-grandchildren, Andrew Brockmeier and Haley Ollig; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son-in-law, Bob Smith; one stepson, Kevin Sharp; two brothers, Wayne Everett Billups and Edward Billups; four sisters, Alice Welch, Helen Lucille Sires, Darlene Breeden, and Willie Triplett; and one infant sister.

Funeral services will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewell Dowell Group of Calvary Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.