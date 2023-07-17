Obituary & Services: Naomi Joan Dolan

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Naomi Joan Dolan, 80 years old, of Green Castle, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Life Care Center in Brookfield, Missouri.

Naomi was born December 27, 1942, in Ava, Missouri. On April 5, 1965, in the Quad Cities, she married Ervan Eugene Dolan, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by: Her parents and a sister; Norma Jean Ritter.

Survivors include two sons, Greg Dobrinske and wife Dana of Green Castle and Ervan R. Dolan and wife Teresa of Green Castle; grandchildren, Austin Dobrinske and wife Becca, April Dobrinske, Shelby Fox and husband Matt, Shawnee Adams, and husband Michael; a great-grandson, Marshall Dobrinske, and a great-granddaughter, Caroline Dobrinkse, two brothers; James Detherage (Wanda) of Mansfield, Missouri and Dean Detherage (Bonnie) of Norwood, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews.

Naomi grew up in the Quad Cities area and worked at the National Licorice Company in Moline. In 1975 she moved to Green Castle and began work at Florsheim Shoes until their closing in 2000. She then worked at Sodexo at Truman State University until her retirement.

Naomi enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and knitting. She also liked to do word puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She took a lot of pride in her garden and flowers. Naomi and Ervan spent a lot of time sitting at the picnic table visiting with friends.

A funeral service for Naomi will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Green Castle Cemetery in Green Castle, Missouri. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Green Castle Cemetery.

