Obituary & Services: Nannie Esther Hakes

Nannie Esther Hakes, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Hillview Nursing and Rehab of Platte City, Missouri.

Nannie was born the daughter of Charles and Katherine (Raymo) Allen on September 13, 1941, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a graduate of North Kansas City High School. Nannie was a Certified Nurses Aid by trade and worked for several years at Crestview Manor in Bethany, Missouri, and for Cliff Manor Nursing Home in Riverside, Missouri. Playing BINGO, going dancing, crocheting, playing pitch, doing word searches and solving puzzles were her many loved hobbies.

Survivors include four sons, Charles Tripp, and fiancé, Pamela, of Independence, Missouri, David Tripp and wife, Sharon, of Stewartsville, Missouri, Raymond Warner and wife, Pam, of Union, Missouri and Roger Powell and wife, Delphia, of Fulton, Missouri; one daughter, Mary Halstenberg, of Liberty, Missouri; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, David Mitchell Allen, Donald Ray Allen, and Raymond Leroy Allen; two sisters, Joyce Estes and Charlotte Shelton; two sons, Donald Ray Warner and Edward Eugene Powell; and one daughter, Katherine Sue Warner.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Friday, June 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Hutchison Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.