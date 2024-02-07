Obituary & Services: Nancy K. (Giseburt) Brune

Share To Your Social Network

Nancy K. (Giseburt) Brune, age 73, of Gallatin, MO, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024, at her home in Gallatin.

Born on January 25, 1951, in St. Joseph, MO, she was the daughter of Owen Robert and Arrah Esther (Malotte) Giseburt. Nancy grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School in 1969. She was united in marriage to Richard A. Miller, and this union was blessed with a daughter, Rikki Lyn. Over the last decade, Nancy made her home in Gallatin and worked at Dungy’s Market, owned by her daughter and son-in-law, where she enjoyed visiting with customers.

Nancy cherished being a part of the Gallatin community and felt at home there. She had a love for the outdoors, particularly enjoying time in the sun and near water. Known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, Nancy also had a deep love for animals, especially her dog, Bear. Her grandsons, Garrett and Bennett, were her pride and joy, and she adored being their Nana. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her brothers, James Robert “Jim” Giseburt and Gary Lynn Giseburt; and her nephew, Richard “Red” Leon Giseburt Jr. Survivors include her daughter, Rikki Lyn Dungy (Jeremy), and grandchildren, Garrett Owen Dungy, Bennett Ryan Dungy, and Victoria Johnson-Dungy, all of Gallatin, MO; her siblings, Judy Kaelin (Monte) and Richard Giseburt, both of St. Joseph, MO; and sister-in-law, Rita Giseburt of Richmond, MO, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center, care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. For more information, call (660) 663-2117.

