Obituary & Services: Nancy Jane Galloway – Wohlgemuth

Na ncy Jane Galloway-Wohlgemuth, 75, of Bethany, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home on January 18, 2024, surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 6, 1948, in Bethany, Missouri, one of nine children to Frank Moss and Opal Lee Galloway.

On April 29, 1988, Nancy married her true love, Denny, in Fairbanks, Alaska, and they had been married for 36 years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to many. Family was her whole life, and she loved each member completely. Nancy was a strong, beautiful warrior who fought to the very end. Her strength and endurance were an inspiration to many who loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Denny; five children, Chris Poepping, Jeff (Carrie) Busse, Carla Mazotti, Monica Busse, Jackie Wohlgemuth; eight grandchildren, Steven Brown, Scott Brown, Austin (Madison) Busse, Kameron (Kelsey) Poepping, Connor (Devon) Nava, Abigail (Zak) Hook, Kaydee Busse, Bailey Mazotti; six great-grandchildren, Bristol Busse, Jett Busse, Elsy Busse, Grayson Mazotti-Setko, Berlyn Poepping, Huxlee Brown; two siblings, John Galloway and Lana Witry; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, at Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, Missouri. A committal service will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

