Obituary & Services: Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum)

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum) of Unionville, Missouri peacefully entered eternal rest and her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by the love and support of her family.

She was born in Centerville, Iowa on Thursday, January 11, 1940, the daughter of Geoffrey and Anna (Miller) Cullum.

Nancy is preceded in death by both of her parents and Great Grandson, Ezra Stamm.

She is survived by her son, Joel Childres, and daughter, Coann Childers both of Unionville, Missouri, five beloved granddaughters, Brianna Stamm, Sarah (Kale) Triplett, Jessica Williams, Kennedy (Kameron) Christian, and Adrianna Martin, seven great-granddaughters, Eliza Stramm, Lily, Sage, and Wren Triplett, Iley and Ellie Williams, Koda Christian and one great-grandson, Roscoe Sutton.

Nancy enjoyed her younger years alongside her family and at the John Deere dealership, which they owned and operated for many years in Unionville, Missouri. She attended and graduated from Unionville High School in the class of 1958. At a young age, Nancy fell in love with nature, horses, and English Bulldogs. She enjoyed many years of raising and showing horses along with sharing that love with her children. Nancy loved her family, community of friends, and the many laughs shared with her dearest friend, Judy Robinson.

Nancy was the matriarch of her family, she was an avid pie baker, enjoyed cooking countless family dinners, and passed on her delicious pie-baking skills to her children and then onto their children. Nancy enjoyed many social outings, and her community and should have been the town genealogist. She was a devoted Christian who loved reading her Bible and was a member of the Unionville First Christian Church. A fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, a supporter of MU Athletics, and a lifelong member of the Putnam County PEO, American Quarter Horse Association. Nancy was business savvy and enjoyed many years as a Mary Kay Consultant and later owned and operated Childers Floral Center and Forbes Insurance Company in her younger years. Nancy was full of positive energy and could always be found with a smile.

A graveside service to celebrate and honor her life is planned for 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Unionville Cemetery in Unionville, Missouri. Service will be officiated by Charley Bill Pittman.

Arrangements are provided by Casady-Luscan Funeral Home of Green Castle.