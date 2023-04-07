Obituary & Services: Nadene Ruth Kelley

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Nadene Ruth Kelley, age 87, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri.

Nadene was born the daughter of Russell and Clastene (Culling) Goll on August 18, 1935. She was a 1953 graduate of Braymer High School. She was a homemaker and later worked for Leroy’s Market in Braymer. Nadene was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, knitting, jigsaw puzzles, playing solitaire on her tablet, and cooking. Most of all, Nadene loved spending time with her children, grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons, Darryl Kelley and wife Michelle of Braymer, Missouri, Ron Kelley and wife Debi of Cypress, Texas, and David Kelley and wife Shelby of Kansas City, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Taran and Joe, Kyle and Heather, Kaylyn and Terrence, Scott and Danielle, Brett and Eric, and Kendall, Reagan, and Peyton; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Dale Goll and wife Shirley of Braymer, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Pat Goll of Braymer, Missouri, and Billie Ann Goll of Cameron, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Ruby Hatfield, Raymond Goll, Roger Goll, Billy Goll, and Helen Sue Goll.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Golden Age Nursing Home and/or Church of Christ of Braymer and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601

