Obituary & Services: Mona Lou (Harrison) Hobbs

Mona Lou (Harrison) Hobbs, 87, formally of Gilman City, Missouri passed from this life surrounded by her loving family Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mona Lou was born January 6, 1936, to William Wesley and Gladys Marie (Beals) Harrison at her grandparent’s farmhouse near the Mitchelville Church community near Bethany, Missouri.

Mona Lou graduated from Gilman City High School in 1953. She married Harlan Wayne Hobbs on May 2, 1953, in Harrison, Arkansas. To this union one daughter was born, DeLynda Kay (Hobbs) Payne.

Mona Lou was a dedicated secretary for nearly 50 years at Gilman City R-IV Schools. Mona Lou was a member of the United Methodist Church in Gilman City, the Gilman City Lions Club, Beta Sigma Phi, and Rebekah Lodge.

Mona Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan, parents Wesley and Gladys Harrison, Father and mother-in-law Orville and Mildred (Gibler) Hobbs, and brother-in-law, Edward Nelson Hobbs.

Survivors include her daughter, DeLynda (Kirby) Payne; loving brother-in-law, Harold Dean Hobbs; her three granddaughters; Kimberly (Jason) Wilson, Kristin (Ryan) Rosenbaum, Kyla (Justin) Findley; Mona Lou also has six great-grandchildren Charlie and Wesley Wilson, Raylee and Rytin Rosenbaum, and Essie and Emily Findley; nieces and nephews, Teresa (Dan) Tye, Ethan, and Eleri; Kristie Hobbs, Oliver, and Phoebe; David Hobbs, Jack, and Mia; and numerous other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, April 18, at the United Methodist Church, Gilman City, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City, Missouri. Rebekah Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday at the church followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mona Lou Hobbs Scholarship Fund for Gilman City School and/or Masonic Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

