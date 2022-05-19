Obituary & Services: Mildred Yvonne Wilburn

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mildred Yvonne Wilburn, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Mildred was born on August 14, 1931, to parents Russell Timmons and Nellie Plaster. Mildred graduated from Hale High School and then to Chillicothe Business College for one year. Mildred married Charles Clarence Wilburn Jr. on March 29, 1953, at Hale Baptist Church.

Mildred worked as a sales clerk at J. C. Penney for 26 years. She also was a member of Highview Baptist Church where she worked in the kitchen and was in charge of the committee for several years. She also taught the Senior Women Sunday school class, also held a Bible study at the Indian Hills Nursing Home, and an adult Bible study teacher. Mildred enjoyed reading, word puzzles, adult coloring books, working on her flowers, and most of all spending time with her family.

Mildred is survived by her husband Charles Wilburn Jr., two Daughters Kay Ewing (Buddy) of Chillicothe, Missouri; Nedra Owen (Tom) of Troy, Missouri Grandchildren Kim Mills; Phillip Mills; Chris Mills; Sarah Owen; Rebecca Owen; Ketra Beashof. Great Grandchildren Zach Hollan; Kodi Mills; Bobbi Mills; Marty Mills; Shinia Martin; Josie Martin; Claire Beashof. and several Great Great Grandchildren Brother Cecil Timmons of Wheeling, Missouri. Sisters Shirley Forsythe Gladstone, Missouri; Marilyn Harmon (Dan) Carrolton, Missouri.

Mildred is preceded in death by Parents Russell and Nellie Timmons, Step Mother Hattie Matthews Timmons, Daughter Karen Foley, two infant children, Sister Linda Walker, three Brothers Russell Timmons Jr.; Bennie Timmons; Paul Timmons.

Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri from 12:30-1:30 and the Funeral will be held at 1:30 at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Memorials in honor of Mildred may be made to Wheeling Cemetery and left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home 3141 North Washington Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Burial is at Wheeling Cemetery Arrangements are under the Care of Heritage Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri.