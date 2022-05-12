Obituary & Services: Mildred “Millie” (McKay) Harazin

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mildred “Millie” (McKay) Harazin – age 90 of Lathrop, MO, and formerly of Terre Haute, IN passed away Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at her home. Millie was born on December 2, 1931, the daughter of William Fletcher and Margaret Louise (Weis) McKay at home in Indianapolis, IN, where she grew up. Millie was a 1950 graduate of Manual Training High School in Indianapolis. She was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Terre Haute, IN. Millie worked as a secretary for the Episcopal Bishops Office, WBOW Radio Station, and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Millie loved God and His Word and enjoyed serving the church. Millie also enjoyed gardening and canning. She loved kids and had numerous dogs over the years. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, William McKay Jr. and Margaret Louise McKay; daughter-in-law, Misty Harazin and her niece, Loretta Lynn. She is survived by her children, Joseph Harazin (Donna) of Terre Haute, IN, Carol Hunt (Lewis) of Leavenworth, KS, John Harazin (Carrie) of Port Saint John, FL, Esther McClellan (Mark) of Lathrop, MO and Jim Harazin of Terre Haute, IN; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the St. George’s Episcopal Church in care of the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sunday, May 15th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Lathrop United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Converse Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.