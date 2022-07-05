Obituary & Services: Mickey Josephine Cox

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mickey Josephine Cox, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Mickey was born the daughter of William Joseph Lasley and Ruth Jane (Williams) Lasley on April 26, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a 1954 graduate of Carrollton High School. Mickey worked as the housewares manager at Westlake’s Ace Hardware, Chillicothe, Missouri, for 26 years. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and a member of the Jewell Dowell Group. The church was very important to her as she taught youth classes, led Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday School. Her greatest love in life was serving the Lord and serving her family. Her hobbies included making quilts for Habitat for Humanity, she delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, and she made many Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls, embroidery projects, and quilts for her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.

Survivors include three daughters, Debra Dickerson and husband Jack, Barbara Jenkins and husband Mark, and Becky Eckert and husband Rick, all of Chillicothe, Missouri; ten grandchildren, Leigha Leppin and husband Ean, Nathan Zabka and wife, Kelly, Brook Dickerson and wife, Amy, Rachel Courtney and husband, Patrick, Jessie Leppin and husband, Elliott, Hannah McDonald and husband, Tyler, Derek Eckert, and Hailee Beemer, Hanna Myrick and husband, C.J., Lindsay Eckert, and Joshua Eckert; 36 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.

Mickey was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Patsy McWilliams; two brothers, William Joseph Lasley, Jr. and David Elzie Lasley; a granddaughter, Sara Howard; and two great-grandsons, Hugo Dickerson and Jack Courtney.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Bogard, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church and/ or Jewell Dowell Group of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri.