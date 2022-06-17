Obituary & Services: Michael Rupe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Michael C. Rupe – age 77 of Plattsburg, MO, and formerly of Lathrop passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 15, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City. Mike was born on January 2, 1945, the son of Ralph and Helen (Baskette) Rupe in Imperial Beach, CA. He was a 1963 graduate of Lathrop High School. Mike worked for Hallmark for 25 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lathrop. Mike enjoyed going to the Indy 500, coin collecting, playing cards, and fishing.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Helen, and brother, David Rupe. He is survived by his father, Ralph Rupe of Kearney, MO; sister-in-law, Shirley Rupe of Lathrop, MO; niece, Amanda Canady of Las Vegas, NV; nephew, Damon Rupe of Lathrop, MO; great-nephew Jonah Canady of Anthem, AZ, and great-niece Ashton Canady of Las Vegas, NV; other extended family members also survive.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Lathrop Cemetery. There is no scheduled family visitation.