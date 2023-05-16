Obituary & Services: Michael “Mike” Samuel Ellison

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Michael “Mike” Samuel Ellison, age 73, a resident of Edwardsville, Kansas, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

Mike was born the son of James H. Ellison, Sr., and Mae Louise (Foust) Ellison on October 30, 1949, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was a 1968 graduate of St. Joseph Academy, Chillicothe, Missouri. Mike worked in maintenance for the Kansas State Highway Department for many years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kansas City, Kansas. Mike enjoyed landscaping in his free time. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Kansas City Royals.

Survivors include three brothers, Thomas Ellison of Gladstone, Missouri, Christopher Ellison of Gladstone, Missouri, and Pat Ellison and wife Cathy of Republic, Missouri; two sisters, Judee Carr of Lawson, Missouri, and Margie Albertson and husband Dennis, Jr., of Chillicothe, Missouri; one brother-in-law, Steve Gastineau of Pilot Point, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James H. Ellison, Jr.; one sister, Jean Gastineau; one niece, Laura Carr; and one great niece, Elizabeth Henson.

Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8616 Haskell Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66109, on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

A scheduled visitation will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday, May 19, 2023, one hour before the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

A graveside service will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related