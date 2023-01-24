Obituary & Services: Melvin L. Dixon, Sr.

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Melvin L Dixon Sr. of Winigan, Missouri passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at LaPlata Nursing Home at the age of 86. Melvin was born on March 1, 1936, in rural Adair County, Missouri. Melvin was born to Glen and Viola (Lutz) Dixon. Melvin grew up in the Pure Air area and attended rural schools including the Salisbury School.

Melvin married Roselee Crowder and to this union, four children were born. On August 16, 1975, Melvin married Hetty White and to this union, one child was born. Melvin and Hetty raised a blended and blessed family over the years.

Melvin is survived by daughters, Tammy Dixon, Audrey Hatley, and Zena Dixon all of the state of Colorado, Shelly (Wes) Sharp of Clark, Missouri, Tammy (Jeff) Carmack of LaPlata, Missouri, Viola (Brad) Kramer of Winigan, Missouri, and one son Melvin Dixon Jr. (Mary) of Colorado. 13 grandchildren, Howard, Shawn, Anthony, Nikki, Josh, Lisa, Michael, Drew, Stacy, Trevor, Alexandria, Robert and McKayla, and 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Melvin is also survived by 1 brother, Roger Dixon, and 1 sister, Karen Platz of Paris, Missouri, 2 sisters-in-law, Barb Dixon of Green Castle, Missouri, and Delores Dixon of the state of Oregon, 1 brother-in-law and fishing partner for many years, Robert White of Kirksville, Missouri, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as special friends Bobby and Mary Craig of Green Castle, Missouri.

Melvin had many favorite jobs from driving a semi when Tammy and Audrey were little, to roofing when Viola was born in Oklahoma. In 1981 Melvin and Hetty moved back to Missouri and Melvin went to work for the University Hospitals and Clinics in Columbia, Missouri. In 1989 Melvin and Hetty moved to Winigan which is where they would make their home until the time of his death. Melvin worked for Borron Farms and Elevator until 1999 which is when he retired for the 1st or 2nd time. Melvin then went to work for Wayne “Doc” Smith taking care of cattle. Again, retiring, Melvin went back to work and worked for Bobby and Mary Craig taking care of the cows and horses and the tom cat. Melvin finally retired in June of 2022.

Melvin is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Hetty, brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernon and Lavon, Carl Jr. and Hallie, Norman, Edward and Rose, Bob and sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Clarence McKim, two brothers-in-law Terry Platz and Jerry Haley, 2 sisters-in-law Ellen and Helen Dixon, one son-in-law Jon Hatley and nephews Robbie, Gene, Mike, Rick and special niece Ellen Kincanon.

Melvin loved spending time outdoors, fishing, and hunting with Ed and Robert Lee. Mostly he loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Melvin will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Cheeseman Cemetery, Northeast of Winigan, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday evening at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cheeseman Cemetery or the Hospice of Northeast Missouri.

