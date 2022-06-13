Obituary & Services: Max Lee Murdock

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Max Lee Murdock passed away on Saturday, June 11th, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Rochelle Murdock. They shared 35 years of marriage together.

Max was born in Worth County, Missouri on January 6, 1934, he was the son of Edgar and Opal Murdock. He was in the United States Army and was honorably discharged from the Army. He retired from a long career in construction working for Howard construction, Clarkson Construction, and O’Donnell and Son Construction. He enjoyed working so much that he retired twice. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 101.

He enjoyed his family and would do anything for them. He liked to joke around, play cards, go to garage sales, and go to McDonald’s for breakfast.

He is survived by his wife, Rochelle Murdock, children Lisa and Donnie Spurgeon of Lawson, MO; Lila and Lanny Wake of Cameron, MO; Courtney and Rusty Gillespie of Lawson, MO and Heidi and Bryan Bell of Bettendorf, IA and 10 grandchildren and 15 great-children and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, brother Harold Eugene Murdock, first wife LaDonna Yvonne (Lisle) Murdock, and sons Leslie Dennis Murdock and Lawrence Douglas Murdock.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop Cemetery in the care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow the services at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658.