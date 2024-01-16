Obituary & Services: MaShelle Trimble

Share To Your Social Network

A graveside service for Unionville resident MaShelle Trimble will be held on January 20 at 2:30 p.m. at the Union Church Cemetery in Putnam County. Visitation is set for January 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.

MaShelle Trimble passed away on January 12. She was 64 years old.

Survivors in the area include her husband, Jim Trimble; her mother, Judy Robinson; her brother, Scott Robinson; her son, Justin Trimble, all of Unionville; and her daughter, Jenika Huston of Chillicothe.

Memorials can be made to the Union Church Cemetery, the Putnam County 4-H Council, or the Putnam County Health Department, care of the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home.

