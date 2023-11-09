Obituary & Services: Maryetta Ray

Maryetta Ray, age 92, of Gallatin, MO, passed away Tuesday night, November 7, 2023, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin, Missouri.

Maryetta was born on August 6, 1931, to Lynn and Verda Alice (Chaney) Harding in the Pilot Grove area north of Jamesport, MO. Maryetta had many fond memories of her childhood years spent with her brother and cousins on the family farm. She attended Pilot Grove Country School for several years and then graduated from Gallatin High School in 1949. Maryetta was united in marriage to Donald Eugene Ray on February 15, 1950, at the First Baptist Church parsonage in Gallatin. As a caring and devoted homemaker, she also worked part-time for Barton Hardware.

Maryetta held a strong faith in the Lord and was a member of Gallatin First Baptist Church, where she and Donald taught Sunday school and cared for toddlers in the nursery. Maryetta will be remembered as a kind and loving person by all. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Maryetta enjoyed sewing and making clothing for her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Maryetta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; and her brother, Marvin Harding. She is survived by her son, Stan Ray (Denise) of Gallatin, MO; her daughter, Pam Howard of Gallatin, MO; her grandchildren, Abbey Wilson (Jason) of Altamont, MO, Whitney Sidebottom (Micah) of Gallatin, MO, Courtney Ray of Gallatin, MO, and Micah (Jessica) Ray of Gallatin, MO; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Libby, Jaden, Ellie, Thatcher, Daniel, Andrew, and Evelyn. Other extended family members and friends also survive. The family would like to extend a special thanks for the care provided to Maryetta over the last year by Becky Kramer.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery or The Active Aging Resource Center in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 10, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. the evening prior (Thursday), at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery, northwest of Jamesport. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.