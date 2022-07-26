Obituary & Services: Mary Fay Jones

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mary F. Jones of Anniston, Al, formerly of Milan, Mo. passed away peacefully at home Saturday, July 23, 2022. Mary was born in Milan, on March 24 1933 to George F. and Lillie Mae Eddy (Montgomery). She was married to Price L. Jones on January 2, 1954.

Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Lillie Eddy, her husband, Price Jones, three brothers, Robert Eddy, Quentin Eddy, and George Jr. Eddy, and three sisters, Mildred Reed, Doris Weaver, and Alberta May.

Surviving family includes her son Greg Jones and his wife Sabrina. Two grandsons, Kevin L. Jones and Christopher B. Jones, both of Anniston, Al, two Great Granddaughters, Rylee Jameson and Kelly Jones, and one Great Great Granddaughter, Kynslee Jameson, and numerous nieces and nephews in and around the Milan area.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother and loved all of her family and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with all of them whenever she could.

A visitation and memorial for Mary and Price-Jones will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 29, 2022, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. A graveside service will follow at the Shatto Cemetery, West of Milan.